OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro now receiving Android 13 update: All new features

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are now getting an Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update in India, Europe, and North America. The stable version is being rolled out to users who participated in the Open Beta version, and regular users of smartphones will receive it gradually. If you still want to check the update on your smartphone, head to Settings > About Phone. Here you can confirm your Android version and also look for new updates. Notably, Airtel's official 5G page shows that both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are eligible for Airtel 5G Plus services.

As per the official changelog on the OnePlus Community forum, the OnePlus 9 in India is getting the update version LE2111_11.F.16 and the 9 Pro model is receiving LE2121_11.F.16. As a part of the Android 13 update, the two phones get a refreshed UI and new animation. Looks-wise, OnePlus is adding a Shadow-Reflective Clock and an Aquamorphic design. The changelog notes that Android 13-based ColorOS 13 optimises UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience. Some fonts are also getting bolder for better readability.

OnePlus is also optimising bitmoji to offer more always-on display animations. In terms of privacy, the phone will automatically pixelate sensitive messages in chat screenshots. The same feature is available on the Android 13-based ColorOS 13. The update also adds "regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection".

OnePlus says users can roll back to the Android 12 version if they are unhappy. The rollback kit is available on the OnePlus Community forum and users must ensure they have backed up data since the process wipes out media files. To roll back, download the ZIP package and a dedicated APK file from the OnePlus Community forum. Open the app > Tap the top-right gear icon > Find the rollback package and tap it > Wait to finish the installation > Tap reboot. After the rollback is complete, click Restart. In case you want to check all the new features, here is the complete changelog.

Aquamorphic Design

-Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colours for enhanced visual comfort.

-Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

-Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

-Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

-Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behaviour recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

-Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

-Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

-Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

-Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

-Optimizes fonts for better readability.

-Optimizes system icons by using the latest colour scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

-Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

-Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

-Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

-Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

-Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

-Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

-Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

-Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

-Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

-Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

-Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalisation

-Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

-Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

-Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colours available.

Security and privacy

-Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

-Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health and Digital wellbeing

-Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming experience

-Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

