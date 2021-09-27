OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get new XPan Mode, adding fresh zing to phone photography

OnePlus had gone big on smartphone photography with the launch of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this year. The line-up gave us the first glimpse of the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership and what it may bring in the future. The two tech icons have now gone a step further and have introduced the new XPan mode on the OnePlus series OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As the name suggests, this mode is inspired by Hasselblad's XPan camera and allows users to shoot ultra-wide images in different aspect ratio. And it adds some extra zing to mobile photography due to the wide perspective it offers to photographers.

For the unversed, Hasselblad had introduced its XPan camera in 1998 in partnership with Fuji and had empowered photographers by allowing them to click a normal 35mm picture plus extra wide image on a 35mm film. It not only let them give a new perspective to the images, but also add a cinematic look. OnePlus now aims to bring the same experience on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones.

What is the XPan mode?

The XPan mode on the OnePlus 9 series smartphones can be found within the camera app after the latest software update. It uses 65:24 aspect ratio image-making to allow users to capture wider than usual shots. The XPan mode allows OnePlus smartphone users to click images in two focal lengths 30mm and 45mm with the help of primary and ultra-wide lens on the smartphones. This allows you to capture wider areas within the same frame.

To put simply, most smartphones have a panorama mode where users can capture wide shots by panning their smartphone in one direction. The XPan mode does exactly the same while skipping the extra effort of panning. OnePlus has started rolling out the feature for all its users through OTA updates. And, you should get it soon.

XPan Mode on OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will capture images in the XPan mode using the 48-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera instead of the default 12-megapixel mode. This gives you high resolution images. XPan images feature 7552 × 2798 resolution on 30mm and 7872 × 2916 resolution on 45mm, which is quite impressive.

Apart from this, OnePlus has also added two film simulation profiles for the XPan mode - Colour and Black & White. The mode is in Black & White by default, but you can toggle between the two within the camera app. The Colour mode is also optimised with Hasselblad, providing a more realistic colour profile.

We clicked a few images using the XPan mode and found it effective in both landscape and portrait mode. As you can see in the image samples below, the mode manages to capture things which even a wide angle frame may miss. For example, we managed to get an entire mall in just one frame without moving the phone. Similarly, you can capture a tall tree or an empty pathway.

The images had ample details and looked sharp unlike the ultra-wide angle shots that usually become grainy. Even the colours look nice.

OnePlus has also added a cool image processing animation on the XPan mode. The frame freezes once you tap the shutter and the image is shown as a negative film developing into the final picture. It gives you the feel of a traditional camera while the final image can be checked from the gallery.

How to use the XPan Mode?

Using the XPan mode is very easy and that's probably one of the highlights. While this is a feature you may usually associate with professional photographery, anyone can click stunning images on their OnePlus smartphone with this mode. All you need to make sure is that your OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are on the latest version of Oxygen OS. Then, just follow these steps -

- Open the camera app

- Swipe up the shutter button to see more camera option

- Tap on the XPan mode

- Find your frame and click to shoot.

This is just the first year of OnePlus and Hasselblad partnership, and we have already seen some promising upgrades. The OnePlus 9 series camera was already an improvement on the previous generation devices and now, we have the XPan mode which should excite photography enthusiasts. One can only expect more camera innovations from OnePlus in the future.