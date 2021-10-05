OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users start receiving OxygenOS 12 Open Beta with Android 12, how to install

Quick to join Google's Android 12 bandwagon, OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta to its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Based on Android 12, the new OxygenOS version promises system improvements and new features in Dark Mode, Shelf, Work Life Balance and more.

For the users of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, this means a brand new design and theme, new accessibility options and new security features. Of course, as an open beta update, it is optional for users as of now and OnePlus even mentions the known issues with the build for the users to read before they decide to update.

Some of these bugs include problems with few third-party apps, camera, texts and calls and Bluetooth earphones. For these reasons, OnePlus has also shared steps to roll back to the previous stable update, in case the users do not like the OxygenOS12 beta experience for now.

Before going through these steps, let us have a look at all the improvements that the Android 12 based OxygenOS12 brings.

OxygenOS 12 updates

The latest OxygenOS comes with a new design that features improved textures on the desktop icons and new Cards on Shelf. There is a new OnePlus Watch Card on the Shelf now that will display the health data of the users. In addition, there is a new access option to OnePlus Scout for search and Earphone Control for one-click adjustment of Bluetooth earphones.

The Gallery layout has been changed, and users can switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels for users to choose from.

For a new lock-screen experience, Canvas Always-On-Display (AOD) features new diverse styles of lines and colours on the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta. Other additions to it include multiple brushes and strokes and support for colour adjustment. To unlock, face recognition has also been improved to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures.

OnePlus' Work Life Balance (WLB) feature is now available to all users with the new OxygenOS as WLB 2.0. With this, users can switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings. It also comes with automatic Work/Life mode switching, "based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time," OnePlus states in its blog. Even the app notifications will be customised as per these modes.

How to update to OxygenOS 12 Open Beta (and rollback)

Those wishing to upgrade to the new OxygenOS beta build will have to download the package specific to their device from the OnePlus forum and install them locally. Once the ROM upgrade zip package is downloaded and on phone storage, users can install it through the following steps:

Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 per cent.

Even though the update does not really erase the data, OnePlus advises all users to back up their data before installing it. For those already on Developer Preview 2 or OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta, it is advised to update to the open beta version through this apk only.

Rolling back to the previous stable version will erase all user data and hence users should only proceed after backing it up. After downloading and copying the corresponding ROM upgrade zip package from the OnePlus server to their phones, users can:

Install the apk > open the app > tap the top-right gear icon > find the downgrade package and tap it > wait to finish the installation -> tap reboot

Users can restart their devices once the upgrade is complete.