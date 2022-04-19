OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro are getting new OxygenOS 12 update in India

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS 12 (C.48) update. The latest software update brings Android security patch for the month of April as well as some system-level stability improvements. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner.

In a blog post, the company has confirmed that the update is available for those who are based in Europe, North America, and India. The company hasn't revealed all the improvements the latest update brings to last year's OnePlus 9 series phones.

The LE2111_11.C.48 build is for the Indian OnePlus 9 users. The ones who are based in Europe are receiving the LE2113_11.C.48 build and the users in North American are getting LE2115_11.C.48 build. Those who own the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone will get LE2121_11.C.48 version and this one is for those who live in India. The European region will get the LE2123_11.C.48 build, and the North American users will receive the LE2125_11.C.48 build.

OnePlus hasn't mentioned the size of the updates in the blog post. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are advised to update their phones when they have a good Wi-Fi connection and at least a 30 per cent battery level. Since the latest software update by OnePlus is being released in a phased manner, the update will gradually hit all the devices automatically over the air. In case you haven't received a notification for the system update, then you can even manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

To recall, the OnePlus 9 series was launched in India back in March 2021. The company announced two models in its flagship series. The standard model has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ certification, and 1,100nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by a Gorilla Glass. It is powered by last year's Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, features a curved display, unlike the regular model. It packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The device has a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel operates at a higher QHD+ resolution and it has support for HDR10+ certification.