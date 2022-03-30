OnePlus 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs 49,999, should you buy or wait for OnePlus 10 Pro?

The OnePlus 9 Pro is available on Amazon for less than Rs 60,000 in India, just one day ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. The flagship device was launched last year with a starting price of Rs 64,999 and is now on sale for Rs 59,999. There is also a Rs 10,000 instant discount offer on Citi bank cards, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 49,997. This is a pretty good deal for a flagship phone.

Amazon has also listed up to Rs 17,950 exchange offer on its site. So, customers will be able to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro at a pretty low price, if they have a Citi bank card and want to avail exchange offer as well. The exchange amount will depend on the basis of your old phone's condition.

OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro?

The OnePlus 9 Pro is still a pretty good 5G smartphone that you can buy in 2022 if your budget is in the above-mentioned price range. It features last year's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is capable of handling graphically demanding games and other tasks. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is super fast and you can also customize the animation.

It has a crisp AMOLED display with excellent color reproduction and LTPO tech that adjusts display's refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz on the basis of the content to save some battery life. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a high refresh rate screen for smoother scrolling and gaming experience, support for 65W wired and 50W wireless charging, IP67 water-resistant rating, a big enough 4,5000mAh battery, and clean bloatware-free software.

It does fall short in one important segment. OnePlus is only offering three years of major Android OS and four years of security updates, which is has been the standard for premium devices. But, Samsung has upped its game by promising to deliver four Android OS and five years of security updates with its flagship phones to offer users a more secure long-term experience. The OnePlus 9 Pro was launched with Android 11, which means that it should receive Android 13 as well.

But, if you can spend more than Rs 65,000, then you should wait for OnePlus' 2022 flagship phone. The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India on March 31 and is tipped to come with a starting price of Rs 66,999. Even if the company launches the device at this price, there will likely be some bank cashback offer, as is usually the case. So, you might get it at a lower price.

The benefit of buying the latest smartphone is that you get the latest tech and features out of the box. So, the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer you better performance with Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the latest Android OS, and a refreshing design and image processing capabilities than its predecessor. The display specs of both phones are seemingly similar. The Chinese model of the OnePlus 10 Pro has a bigger 5,000mAh battery than the 9 Pro and OnePlus is even providing support for faster charging. The 10 Pro comes with 80W wired charging, whereas its predecessor ships with a 65W charger.