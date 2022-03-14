OnePlus 9 Pro is available at its lowest price ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro launch

The OnePlus 9 Pro is selling at its lowest price ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, which is tipped to take place next week. The device is listed on Amazon for Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 9 Pro was originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs 65,999. So, you are getting a discount of Rs 6,000 on this flagship phone.

For the mentioned price, Amazon is shipping the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Further, there is also a discount offer of Rs 8,000 on an SBI bank credit card. If you have this bank card, then you will be able to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro at an effective price of Rs 51,999. Those who want to sell their old phone can also avail up to Rs 16,600 exchange offer, which will make the deal sweeter. The exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your smartphone's condition. The OnePlus owners are advised to also check the exchange amount on the official website of OnePlus India to get a better deal.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a flagship phone by OnePlus that made its debut back in 2021. Under the hood, one will find Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 888 SoC, which has powered 2021 flagship phones. While the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will pack a more powerful chipset, the older version has a pretty powerful chip that can handle your gaming needs as well. It comes with features like 65W fast charger, dual stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery unit, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is also IP67 rated, so it is water and dust resistant.

You get a curved QHD+ AMOLED panel, which is 6.7-inches in size. The screen has support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming experience. For photography and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel secondary ultrawide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

Last year, the company announced that the OnePlus 8 and the newer versions will get three years of major Android OS updates and four years of software updates. The OnePlus 9 Pro was launched with Android 11, so it will likely receive Android 13 OS update too.