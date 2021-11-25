OnePlus 9 Pro is the real star of 2024, a new thriller now available on Disney+ Hotstar

There is a new "Shot on OnePlus" film out now. And this one is a full feature film -- around 60-minutes -- that has been not only shot on OnePlus 9 Pro but is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, a major web streaming platform. The movie is called 2024

Released on Disney+ Hotstar, 2024 is a 60-minute action thriller that has been released by Vikramaditya Motwane's Andolan Production, Big Bad Wolf Studios and the Odd and Even Productions.

It was, of course, completely shot on the OnePlus 9 Pro using the fantastic camera capabilities of the flagship smartphone.

The film -- 2024 -- is set in Mumbai and follows the journey of four youngsters who grew up together in an orphanage in Dharavi and are faced with the survival challenges of a virus outbreak. The intriguing action thriller showcases the collective strength and resolve of the human spirit that can help a community overcome any adversity if they unite for the greater good.

Rohin Raveendran Nair has directed the film. Playing the youngsters are Muskkaan Jasferi (Padma) and Mayur More (Murali), known for their roles in Netflix TV series such as Mismatched and Kota Factory, respectively.

The cast also includes Tejiasvi Singh Ahlawat (Shobhita), Sharul Bhardwaj (Jatin), and Mihir Ahuja (Danny). 2024 feature film is written by Avinash Sampath, who is popularly known for his writing on AK vs AK and Ghost Stories. The film has been produced under the creative direction of Vikramaditya Motwane.

OnePlus 9 Pro: The real star

As we have said in our review, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the best Android camera flagship you will find this year, and the Hasselblad partnership just makes its camera performance stand out. With highlight features like Natural Colour Calibration, High Dynamic Range, and more, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a pretty nifty tool for photography.

For 2024, the team used the OnePlus 9 Pro's camera features like 8K 30 fps video recording, HDR video, OIS, and 4K videos at 120fps. In addition, the advanced Nightscape Video 2.0 also helped the 2024 team to shoot in even dim light conditions.

OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), Laser autofocus, and OIS. There's also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus. Also on board is the 2-megapixel monochrome camera for clicking decent black and white pictures.

With 2024, OnePlus wants to inspire budding filmmakers and creative users to shoot without needing expensive shooting equipment and make use of the excellent camera capabilities of the OnePlus 9 Pro and video shooting skills.