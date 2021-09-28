OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 to be available with massive discounts during Great Indian Festival sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on October 3, and you can expect some never seen deals on various products, including smartphones. One such deal that we have spotted is on the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. The company's latest OnePlus 9 series flagship smartphones launched in March this year and are finally seeing discounts.

As per the details, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at under Rs 50,000. Considering that it launched at Rs 64,999 in India, you can expect a roughly Rs 15,000 discount. Similarly, the OnePlus 9 is being teased to be available at under Rs 40,000 during the Amazon sale, which means it will see close to Rs 10,000 discount.

The e-commerce giant is yet to reveal the exact deal that will be available during the Great Indian Festival on both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. But, at this point, the teaser for these discounts is a good enough indicator that the OnePlus 9 series will be available at their lowest prices.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models with the latter priced at Rs 69,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 9 also comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM models, with the higher variant available at Rs 54,999.

Talking about the OnePlus 9 series highlights, the smartphones pack cameras with Hasselblad tuning and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood. Both the phones sport a 120Hz display and support Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro also supports wireless charging and supports up to 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, while the 9 Pro packs a slightly bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The cameras are the biggest highlight of the OnePlus 9 Pro as it sports a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX789 sensor alongside a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 packs a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

We have already reviewed both the products, and you can read our OnePlus 9 Pro review here and the OnePlus 9 review here.