OnePlus 9 Pro Pure White variant might be in the making, spotted in a new image

OnePlus has been focusing on mid-range smartphones lately, having launched the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Nord CE in the past few months. The flagship offering remains to be the OnePlus 9 Pro, which marked its debut back in March. To refresh the lineup, OnePlus might be coming up with a White finish for the device now.

There is no official confirmation yet, though a hint at the new variant has recently been dropped on the Internet. A post on Weibo by OnePlus COO Liu Fengshuo allegedly shows an all-White OnePlus 9 Pro.

The model is likely to be called OnePlus 9 Pro Pure White and might come out as a limited-edition option. From what we can see in the image, it will sport a rather stunning White colour in a matte finish. The matte finish should also help it avoid fingerprints on the rear panel.

The new colour, if launched, is sure to attract eyeballs. Other than the new colour, the device looks just like any other OnePlus 9 Pro. Though if it comes as a limited-edition model as expected, it might only be available on the higher storage variants of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

There is no other source of information on the new variant as yet, but there are chances that OnePlus decides to make it official soon. In a couple of months, it will be about the time when the company usually comes out with its T flagship lineup. This year, however, the story might be different.

There has been no hint at a "OnePlus 9T" model so far. So either OnePlus is keeping its cards close to the chest, or there is no OnePlus 9T launch, at least this year. A recent report suggested the latter.

Either way OnePlus is yet to reveal its plans. Though there is no OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro this year, OnePlus should be even keener to bring out the Pure White variant for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Also, such limited-edition variants have been seen from the company from time to time. So, it would not be a surprise if the OnePlus 9 Pro Pure White really makes its way to the international markets soon.