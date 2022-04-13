OnePlus 9R is listed on Amazon for Rs 33,999, should you buy it or wait for OnePlus 10R?

The OnePlus 9R is still available at a discounted price of Rs 33,999 on Amazon. It was originally announced back in March 2021 with a starting price of Rs 39,999. The e-commerce site is giving a discount of Rs 6,000 to customers on this premium smartphone. If you also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs 12,050, then you will be able to buy the device at a much lower price. Do keep in mind that the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your current phone's condition.

OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 10R?

Now, the question that comes to mind is whether you should buy the OnePlus 9R or wait for the OnePlus 10R. If you are getting it for less than Rs 30,000 with the exchange offer, then it is worth buying. It will offer better overall performance than some of the mid-range phones under Rs 30,000. The device has a powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC, a good AMOLED display, and a typical 4,500mAh battery. The company even bundles a 65W fast charger in the box. But, those who can spend more than Rs 35,000 and wait for a few more weeks should consider the new OnePlus 10R, instead of an older model.

Of course, the price of the OnePlus 10R will be higher than the OnePlus 9R. But with this phone, one will get a better camera setup, latest software out of the box, a bigger display, and faster charging support, as suggested by leaks. The new model will reportedly have the same camera setup that the OnePlus 9RT offers. So, one can expect similar results.

When is OnePlus 10R launching in India?

The OnePlus 10R is on the way and is expected to make its debut in India soon. The company has announced that it will be hosting a new event on April 28, and the teaser suggests that OnePlus could launch two phones and a new set of wireless earphones. Tipster Abhishek Yadav is claiming that we will get to see the launch of the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and Nord Buds TWS earphones.

It is important to note that OnePlus hasn't yet officially confirmed the names of the smartphones and has only shared a teaser of the same. The leaks so far hint that one of them will be the 10R model as Amazon accidentally sponsored an upcoming OnePlus phone, which the tipster claims is the 10R. 91Mobiles is also claiming that OnePlus India's CEO Navnit Nakra has hinted that the same device will be powered by a MediaTek 8100 chip.

OnePlus 10R: Leaked specifications

The leaks suggest that this will be the first number series phone from OnePlus to pack a MediaTek chip, rather than a Snapdragon SoC. Its predecessor, the OnePlus 9R, also uses a Snapdragon 870 chip. Currently, the company is only offering MediaTek with the cheaper Nord series.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the OnePlus 10R will come with a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Surprisingly, this one may not have an Alert Slider. So far, the company has offered this feature with premium phones as well as the original Nord series. It is also said to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will reportedly have stereo speakers with support for stereo speakers.

OnePlus may decide to offer the handset in two variants. One might have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W charging, while the other one is said to feature a 5,000mAh unit with 80W fast charging tech. It will likely ship with Android 12 OS.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 10R will reportedly have the camera setup of the OnePlus 9RT. At the back, there could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 10R expected price in India

The OnePlus 10R is expected to cost around Rs 40,000 in India. The OnePlus 9R was originally launched in the country for Rs 39,999 and the new one is expected to be priced in the same range. The brand is already selling the OnePlus 9RT for Rs 42,999 with a more powerful chip.

Besides, it is being said that the OnePlus 10R will arrive in China with different branding. The company could introduce a new OnePlus Ace series as the same has been spotted on the Chinese social media site, Weibo.