OnePlus 9RT finally gets stable Android 12 OS update in India

The OnePlus 9RT has finally started receiving the OxygenOS 12 stable update, which is based on Android 12 OS. While Google is expected to release Android 13 in the coming months, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone users are still using the Android 11 version. The new Android 12 update is about 4.7GB in size, which is pretty big. If you haven't yet received the notification for this update, then you can manually check for it in the settings > Software.

The latest update optimizes desktop icons with improved textures. One will now also see a new Quick launch feature that will allow anyone to detect the apps you use frequently and pre-load them so that you can open them quickly.

There will also be a new chart to display your battery usage. The company has also optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience. The dark mode gets three adjustable levels for a more personalized experience.

The Shelf has received new style options for Cards, which will make data contents more visual and easier to read. There is also now a new Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment. People will also get to access OnePlus Scout in Shelf, which will allow users to search multiple contents on their phone such as Apps, Settings, Media Data, and more. One will also see a OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to let you see at your health status.

There is also a new Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings. The Gallery app is getting a new supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. The company is claiming that the app can now "intelligently recognize the best-quality pictures, and crop the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing."

In Canvas AOD section, you will also see new styles of lines and colors for a more personalized lock screen experience. There are some new brushes, strokes as well as support for color adjustment.

The update will also optimize the gaming experience and a new HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer feature. The changelog says that the update also optimizes the display of camera modes on the menu bar and the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera.

