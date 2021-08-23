OnePlus 9RT full specifications leaked, may be priced starting at around roughly Rs 34,000

OnePlus 9RT is said to be the next smartphone launch from OnePlus in India. However, the new smartphone from OnePlus will be different from previous generations and is likely to follow the company's revamped strategy. We first heard about the OnePlus 9RT barely a few days back, and now a tipster claims to have leaked the full specs list and the price ahead of the possible launch.

Starting with what you can expect from the rumoured OnePlus 9RT, the smartphone is said to come with many identical specifications to the OnePlus 9R that launched in March this year. The new leak was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared a screenshot from Weibo on Twitter that purportedly reveals the spec sheet of the OnePlus 9RT.

Starting with the prices, the OnePlus 9RT is said to start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to launch at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,000), and lastly, there will be a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 41,000). It's worth noting that the OnePlus 9RT is likely to be an exclusive model for limited markets, including India and China.

To compare, the OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 9RT will sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and AG Frosted Corning Gorilla Glass cover at the back. Notably, the display features are identical to the OnePlus 9R. The new leak also claims that the OnePlus 9RT may sport a 6-series aluminium alloy frame.

Under the hood, the 9RT is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 3.1. In addition, it is said to pack a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC Super Flash Charge. If this leak is to be believed, then the OnePlus 9RT may be the first OnePlus to adopt Oppo's charging tech. However, on paper, the chipset, battery, and fast charging are identical to the OnePlus 9R.

One of the significant changes is likely in the camera department. The OnePlus 9RT is said to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, features a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Other features are rumoured to include dual speakers, Dolby Panoramic sound, and NFC support.