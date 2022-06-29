OnePlus 9RT gets first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12  Open Beta update in India

OnePlus has finally started testing Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9RT smartphone that made its debut earlier this year. The premium device was launched with Android 11 out of the box. Now that we are inching closer to the release of Android 13, the company has started rolling out the first open beta update for Android 12 OS update.

The latest update for OnePlus 9RT optimizes the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience. The Dark mode gets three new adjustable levels for a more personalized experience. There is also a new Quick launch feature that detects the apps you can use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly. One will also find a new chart to display your battery usage.

Some changes have also been made to Shelf, which you will notice after you download the update. There is a new Work Life Balance feature that lets you switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings.

The Gallery app now lets you easily switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. The OnePlus 9RT users will also be able to crop the thumbnail based on the content. The Canvas AOD section has also received various styles of lines and colors. There are also multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment.

In terms of gaming, the company is claiming that users will now get a better gaming experience in team fight scenes. There is also now a HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer. OnePlus has also optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar and it claims that it has also improved the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with the rear camera.

The changelog also says that the update will add new visuals to text instructions for a better understanding of accessibility functions. One will also see some of the newly supported system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar.

