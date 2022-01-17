OnePlus 9RT goes on sale in India today: Here are offers, price, and all that you need to know

OnePlus 9RT, the latest OnePlus phone in India, is now on sale for the first time ever in the country. The smartphone retails as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale that kickstarts today and is up for grabs for a starting price of Rs 42,999.

Of course, there are several deals and offers on the phone which have been put up by Amazon India. With these, the new OnePlus 9RT can be bought for an effective price of Rs 38,999, along with other benefits. Here is a look at the best price that you can get for the new OnePlus 9RT and what you stand to get at that price.

OnePlus 9RT price and offers

OnePlus 9RT has been priced at Rs 42,999 for the base variant in India that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A step-up version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage also retails for Rs 46,999. The phone is available in two colour options - Nano Silver and Hacker Black.

Amazon India has put up several offers on the device. For instance, buyers can avail of flat Rs 4,000 off on transactions done through an SBI credit card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,600 on both variants of the phone. Those looking for EMI options can opt for no-cost EMI on select bank cards. The fastest delivery of the smartphone is promised by tomorrow.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which was Qualcomm's flagship processor until the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 late last year. The phone comes in the memory options mentioned above and runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the OnePlus 9RT uses a triple-lens camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, triple Wi-Fi antennas and NFC support.