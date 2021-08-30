OnePlus 9RT India launch tipped yet again with BIS certification listing

OnePlus is highly likely to introduce the OnePlus 9RT in India and China next month. Giving weight to the rumour, a new OnePlus device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Though there is simply a mention of the model number, it is being speculated that the device is the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT.

As possibly its last smartphone launch for the year, OnePlus is expected to introduce the T variant to its OnePlus 9R that marked its debut back in March. A new tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma now highlights how the company might just be prepping up for this launch.

The tweet mentions that an upcoming OnePlus smartphone with the model number MT2111 has been listed on the BIS website. Sharma speculates the device to be the rumoured OnePlus 9RT. The listing does not mention any other information for the smartphone as of now.

Though previous such leaks and reports have already provided a hint on what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus launch. As per what is known so far, the OnePlus 9RT will come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and support for 65W fast charging. It will also sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Much of these specifications are identical to the ones seen on the OnePlus 9R. Among the changes, the OnePlus 9RT is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. This would be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the contrary, the OnePlus 9R comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor along with ultra-wide, macro and monochrome lenses.

Other features on the OnePlus 9RT are rumoured to include dual speakers, Dolby Panoramic sound, and NFC support. Earlier leaks have also given us a hint at the price of the smartphone. As per these, the OnePlus 9RT will start retailing at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A step-up variant with 256GB storage will be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,400).