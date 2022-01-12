OnePlus 9RT launch this week: Specs, features, expected India price, and all that we know so far

The OnePlus 9RT has been long-awaited in the country. It was launched in October last year in China and was rumoured to arrive in India by December 2021. While that didn't happen, users who were waiting for the device can take a sigh of relief as the device now has a launch date. The company has confirmed the January 14 launch of the OnePlus 9RT. Along with this smartphone, OnePlus will launch its budget TWS OnePlus Buds Z2.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 9RT has now appeared on GeekBench revealing key details of this smartphone. The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It has a 120Hz display, a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging and Android 11 OS.

There's a lot more that we know about the OnePlus 9RT, so keep reading to find out all the details.

OnePlus 9RT: Specs and features

-- The OnePlus 9RT is set to launch on January 14 at 5 PM IST. It is a high-end device that will replace the OnePlus 9R in India. OnePlus confirmed to Livemint that the device will only continue until the stock lasts. The OnePlus 9RT is likely to be sold at a similar price, thus it doesn't make sense to sell the OnePlus 9R any further.

-- In a separate report, Mysmartprice has revealed the GeekBench listing of the OnePlus 9RT (Indian variant). The listing details the OnePlus 9RT with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It further states that the device has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will be running Android 11 OS as per the listing. The listed model has a single-core score of 888 points and a multi-core score of 3,319 points.

OnePlus 9RT

-- The OnePlus 9RT has a design similar to that of the other OnePlus 9 series devices. It sports a rectangular camera module on the rear with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The rest of the rear panel is plain beside the OnePlus logo. At the front, there's a flat display with a punch-hole camera.

-- The volume rocker is on the left whereas the power button and alert slider are on the right. The USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille are at the bottom. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

-- OnePlus 9RT has launched in China, so we are aware of the complete specifications of this device. The device sports a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. This display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 600Hz touch response rate. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is the same chipset that powers the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and multiple other 2021 flagships.

-- The device is offered in two configurations, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, it has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

-- The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support. It brings support for connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth.

OnePlus 9RT India price (expected)

The official pricing of the OnePlus 9RT will be announced on January 14, i.e. Friday. However, we do know the China prices.

The OnePlus 9RT starts at CNY 3299 (roughly Rs 38,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The mid 8GB RAM and 256GB variant goes for CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 40,900). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 3799 (roughly Rs 44,400).