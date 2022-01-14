OnePlus 9RT launches as the company's first 2022 smartphone in India, price starts at Rs 42,999

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9RT in India as the successor to its OnePlus 9R. Claimed to offer a flagship smartphone experience in a budget, the new OnePlus phone comes with several top-of-the-line hardware components like an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 processor as well as a 50-megapixel triple-lens camera.

This is not the first time that the OnePlus 9RT is breaking cover. It was launched in China only recently and hence, we had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the phone upon its launch in India. What was unknown so far though, was its price in the country and the date on which it will go on sale. OnePlus has now revealed the unknowns at its OnePlus Launch Event Winter Edition.

So here is a look at all that the new OnePlus 9RT will have on offer.

OnePlus 9RT price and availability

OnePlus 9RT has been priced at Rs 42,999 for the base variant in India that will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A step-up version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is also expected to be available once the sale starts.

The phone will go on sale on Amazon India website with its Great Republic Day sale starting January 17. It will retail in two colour options - Nano Silver and Aqua Black.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset which was Qualcomm's flagship processor until the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 late last year. The phone will come in the memory options mentioned above and will run Android 11 based ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the OnePlus 9RT will use a triple-lens camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone will have a 4500mAh battery and will support 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, triple Wi-Fi antennas and NFC support.