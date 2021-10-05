OnePlus 9RT may come with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor, leaked specs hint

Rumours are aplenty for an upcoming OnePlus smartphone launch that will likely introduce the OnePlus 9RT to the world. The launch is expected for some time later this month but before that, tipsters have begun to get a grasp on the phone's specifications and hence, more information on the phone is now becoming public.

The latest line of speculations comes from a recent leak by noted tipster Digital Chat Station. Among other specifications, the tipster notes that the new OnePlus 9RT will come with Oppo's ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box. This is an interesting estimate following OnePlus and Oppo's recent integration, though it should be noted that OnePlus has come out with its own OxygenOS 12 based Open Beta on Android 12 for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. So why the company would want to go for a ColorOS support on the OnePlus 9RT is anybody's guess.

As for other speculations, Digital Chat Station tips that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter on the top left. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 9R, that comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

There will be a 4500mAh battery backing the device that will come with a 65W fast charging setup, a feature that was also confirmed by a recent listing of the smartphone on a certification website. Earlier speculations have also hinted at 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage on the OnePlus 9RT.

What does match with the new tips from Digital Chat Station, as spotted by 91Mobiles, is that the OnePlus phone will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor as its primary lens. There is likely to be two more sensors onboard, including a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. There might be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the front.

Other features are likely to include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 5G support, dual stereo speakers and like. More information will be revealed as we near the launch of the OnePlus 9RT, so stay tuned to this space to keep on top of these updates.