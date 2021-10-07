OnePlus 9RT may launch in India at around Rs 25,000, likely to come in three colours

More speculations have emerged around the upcoming OnePlus smartphone that is to be called the OnePlus 9RT. Other than how the device will shape up, the new speculations also hint at the possible price at which the new OnePlus phone will be launched.

From what has been tipped to date, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be launched globally on October 15. New rumours now suggest that OnePlus will price the smartphone at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,000) for the base variant. This price can go up to CNY 3,000 (around Rs 35,000) for the top model.

The speculations have been made by noted tipster Digital Chat Station, as spotted by GSMArena. The tipster also predicts that the OnePlus 9RT will be launched in three new colour options. It might come in a design similar to that of the OnePlus 9R, carrying the same camera setup with a slight tweak to its flash module.

Previous reports from Digital Chat Station had also mentioned that the OnePlus 9RT will retail with Oppo's ColourOS 12 (based on Android 11) out-of-the-box. This is a contradiction to earlier reports that predicted an Android 12 build for the OnePlus 9RT right from the start.

Other specifications that have been predicted so far include a 6.55-inch FHD+ display on the OnePlus 9RT, which will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter on the top left. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 9R, that comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The top-of-the-line Qualcomm processor, along with a 12GB RAM, was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing for the device. The listing contradicted the earlier predictions of a Snapdragon 870 processor on the OnePlus 9RT, so there is a little bit of confusion as to which chipset will actually make it to the smartphone. Though the Snapdragon 888 is the more likely choice.

There will be a 4500mAh battery backing the device that will come with a 65W fast charging setup, a feature that was also confirmed by a recent listing of the smartphone on a certification website. Earlier speculations have also hinted at 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage on the OnePlus 9RT.

The device might feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor as its primary lens, along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. There might be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the front.

Other features are likely to include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 5G support, dual stereo speakers and like. Stay tuned to this space for more information on the OnePlus 9RT as and when it is available.