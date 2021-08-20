OnePlus 9RT may launch in October with OxygenOS 12, to be exclusive for India

OnePlus 9RT could be the next smartphone in the company's T-range, though it won't be an upgrade over the flagship OnePlus 9. A new report says that the new OnePlus 9RT will bring modest upgrades over the OnePlus 9R and will be limited to select markets, including India. It's worth mentioning that the OnePlus 9R was exclusive to India when it launched alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in March earlier this year.

Android Central, citing insiders, adds that the OnePlus 9RT launch could happen in October. Furthermore, the report adds that OnePlus may launch two Nord phones apart from the OnePlus 9RT. However, it stresses that no device is planned for the high-end segment. While the new report doesn't touch upon whether OnePlus would continue to sell the OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9RT, but considering the company is enhancing one of its smartphones, there are chances that the OnePlus 9R could be taken off shelves. This is speculation, considering that the OnePlus 9RT gets most of the goodies from the OnePlus 9R and some more features.

Talking about the specs, the OnePlus 9RT will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display and an upgraded version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the same chipset that powered the OnePlus 9RT. Under the hood, the 9RT could be powered by a 4500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging.

The report further adds that the OnePlus 9RT will bring some camera enhancements, like featuring a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. The same camera sensor was seen on the flagship OnePlus 9 and the recently unveiled OnePlus Nord 2. It adds that, much like the Nord 2, the 50-megapixel sensor will bring the primary sensor on the OnePlus 9RT.

The biggest highlight of the OnePlus 9RT is it's the first phone in the OnePlus line-up to run on OxygenOS 12. For those unaware, with the latest merger of OnePlus and Oppo, OxygenOS will now use ColorOS as the base. And, some of those hints can be seen on the OnePlus Nord 2, but then it runs OxygenOS 11. Android Central adds that the OxygenOS 12 will offer popular OnePlus software enhancements like Zen Mode, Work-Life Balance. In addition, it adds that Oxygen12 will get a new floating windows feature as well as new enhanced privacy features and a theme store. The Settings page will also see a redesign. However, a big letdown for some OnePlus enthusiasts could be missing elements of the Material You design that Google showcased for the latest Android version.

The report also suggests a timeline for the start of OxygenOS 12 closed beta for existing smartphones, and that could be around the end of this month.

Coming to the availability, the report claims that the OnePlus 9RT will be available in limited markets, including India and China. It adds that OnePlus will launch a phone in Europe or North America as part of its T-range.

We have already reviewed the OnePlus 9R and found it to be an incredible value for money device.