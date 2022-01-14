OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India launch today: How to watch live stream, specs, and expected price

OnePlus will finally unveil the OnePlus 9RT and OneBuds Z2 at the Winter Edition launch event scheduled for today. Both these devices have been long-awaited in the country. While the OnePlus 9RT will replace the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will take over the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus 9RT will be an affordable high-end offering whereas the OnePlus Buds Z2 will serve the Budget TWS segment.

The OnePlus 9RT will ship with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will be offered in multiple configurations with the top-model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. On the other hand, the OnePlus will come with 11mm dynamic drivers, ANC and IP55 dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 9RT launch: How to watch live stream

The OnePlus Winter launch event is set to take place today i.e January 14. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 at the event. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official website, the OnePlus India YouTube channel and the brand's Facebook and Twitter handles. You can catch the event live at 5 PM IST today.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT launched in China earlier so we are aware of the complete specifications of this device. The phone is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint for authentication. There's 5G support as well.

OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is an in-ear design TWS that appears to be almost identical to its predecessor. The device is also equipped with an 11mm driver unit. It connects over Bluetooth 5.2 and supports SBC and AAC codecs. The OnePlus Buds Z2 offers Active Noise Cancellation of up to 80db.

The case of the OnePlus Buds Z2 has a 520mAh battery whereas the earbuds get 40mAh batteries each. It has a claimed battery life of 38 hours. The earphone has a triple microphone setup for noise reduction and support for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 expected India price

OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched in China for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). But in India, the device could be priced at Rs 4999, a 91mobiles report stated.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9RT was spotted in an online retail listing. This indicates that the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could be priced at Rs 42,999. While the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant may come in at Rs 46,999.