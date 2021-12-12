OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 support page spotted, India launch likely soon

The OnePlus 9RT has been anticipated to launch in India soon. The smartphone was launched in China back in October 2021, along with the OnePlus Buds Z2. According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 9RT is likely to launch as a OnePlus RT in India.

In the latest development, 91mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma have claimed that the handset's support page has been listed on the company's India website. While OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of both the products in India, rumours suggest we could see both the new Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone and the new true wireless earbuds launch together on December 16.

The fact that the company has put up the live support pages also suggests that both the OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 could launch next week. The OnePlus 9RT succeeds the OnePlus 9R. However, contrary to earlier reports and rumours, the OnePlus RT has been listed as the OnePlus 9RT on the support pages websites.

The OnePlus 9RT will sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels and Samsung's E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is said to be priced around the Rs 40,000 bracket and may come in two variants in India.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16 megapixels f/2.2 ultra-wide lens u lens, and 2 megapixel macro lens. At the front, it may house a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, which can be supported by a 65T Warp charge.

The OnePlus9RT runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China but may come with OxygenOS custom skin in India but with a ColorOS code base. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds on the other hand have 11mm dynamic drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that reduces the noise by up to 40dB. They also come IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Buds are also claimed to deliver up to 38hours of battery life on a single charge from the 40mAh battery in each earbud and 520mAh battery in the charging case.