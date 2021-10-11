OnePlus 9RT to feature Snapdragon 888 SoC confirms company listing, sale starts on October 19

More information on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT has now been made public, courtesy - OnePlus. The company has made some of the specifications of the smartphone official, days after confirming its launch date last week. The launch of the smartphone is due on October 13 and before that, here is how we can expect the next OnePlus smartphone to be.

From what has been shared by OnePlus so far, the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Qualcomm's top-notch mobile processor - the Snapdragon 888. This chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM as well as UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus did not share the exact memory specifics but we can easily assume that there will be an 8GB RAM and a 12GB RAM option.

As for the display, the OnePlus 9RT will come with an E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that will also support 65W fast charging.

Most of these specifications are in line with what has already been predicted about the OnePlus 9RT. We had shared these specifications in our earlier reports and going by the same, the smartphone is also likely to come with a triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens. There is no Hasselblad branding visible on the 9RT and thus we can assume that the camera module is not affiliated to the same.

What we can see in the images shared by OnePlus so far is a OnePlus 9 Pro-like premium design as well as a new Silver colour option for the smartphone. It is now being confirmed that the OnePlus 9 RT will have a total of two colour options. As spotted by GSM Arena, the device has been listed for an October 19 sale in China. Pre-orders in the country will begin on October 13.

The upcoming OnePlus device was even spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website recently, hinting at its launch in India. No date for the same has been specified so far, so it can be assumed that the OnePlus 9RT will reach the Indian shores only by next month or towards the end of the year. In either case, it is likely to be the last phone launch by OnePlus for the year 2021.