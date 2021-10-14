OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9: Specs, features, and more compared

OnePlus has introduced yet another smartphone with a OnePlus 9 moniker and this one comes as the successor to the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9RT, launched recently in China and due to make its way to India soon, brings some upgrades over the previous OnePlus phone model.

What's more, the OnePlus 9RT has been priced at CNY 3299 or around Rs 38,500 for the starting variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you recall, there is another OnePlus smartphone that now retails at this price. That is the vanilla OnePlus 9 phone.

The price of the OnePlus 9 (review here) in India starts at Rs 46,999 but an ongoing bank discount brings it down to Rs 39,999. So if the OnePlus 9RT retains its Chinese pricing to India, the two phones might just be very similar and too difficult to differentiate between.

In order to eliminate any such confusion, here is a comparison between what the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9RT have to offer.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response.

The OnePlus 9RT is also the first OnePlus device to ship with the new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, dropping the signature OxygenOS operating system of OnePlus.

As for optics, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple-lens camera system at the back. The camera module includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens with OIS and EIS support, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, as well as a macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with support for Warp Charge 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C.

OnePlus 9 specifications

The OnePlus 9 offers almost similar specifications on paper as the new OnePlus 9RT. The only major difference lies in the displays of the two phones. The OnePlus 9 employs a slightly smaller, 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels and a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

The processor, memory options and even the battery remain the same on both devices. The operating system is different though, as the OnePlus 9 comes with Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box.

The camera on the OnePlus 9 seems to be a bit better than the one seen on the OnePlus 9RT. That is because the OnePlus 9 comes with a triple-lens camera setup that features Hasselblad branding and two 50-megapixel lenses, along with a monochrome lens.

The front camera, again, remains the same on the two OnePlus phones.

Looking at the dimensions of the two OnePlus devices, the OnePlus 9 is also a bit handier than the OnePlus 9RT. It is marginally slimmer and lighter than the latter.

Head-to-head

So as and when the OnePlus 9RT marks its presence in India, the device will likely be priced not too different from the OnePlus 9. To make a decision between the two then, here is what you need to keep in mind

- Both the OnePlus smartphones have the same processor and memory options.

- They have nearly equal displays, with the OnePlus 9RT having a slightly bigger display. Though the difference should not be noticeable.

- OnePlus 9RT comes with Oppo's ColorOS12, while the OnePlus 9 features OxygenOS 11.

- They come with the same battery.

- OnePlus 9 has a better camera than the OnePlus 9RT.

Note that while the OnePlus 9 is a step above its new competitor, it matches its price now because it is around half a year old in the market. While you can hope to enjoy a discounted price on a still very capable smartphone - OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9RT will offer you the latest operating system at the same price.