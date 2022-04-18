OnePlus Ace hands-on video leaked online ahead of April 21 launch

The OnePlus Ace is all set to launch in China on April 21 and ahead of the official unveiling, the device has been spotted in a hands-on video, revealing the front and back panel design. While the company has already teased some images to show off the design of the upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone, the latest video gives us a better look at it.

The OnePlus Ace will likely be launched in India on April 28 with a different brand name. The teasers suggest that it will be announced under the company's number series phones. It will likely be called OnePlus 10R. Both the devices have the same boxy design, similar to the iPhone 13 series smartphones. The leaked video shows the OnePlus Ace in a blue shade that we have seen in official teasers as well. It will also be offered in a black colour option.

It is confirmed to feature a USB Type-C port, and a bottom-firing speaker. It even appears to have an IR blaster on the top. This is something you will usually see on Xiaomi and Poco phones. As the device has an IR blaster, one will be able to send commands via infrared rays to another device, such as a television. So, one won't have to go through the Bluetooth pairing process.

One notable change that we noticed is that OnePlus has removed the Alert Slider. This will be the first number series phone from OnePlus without an Alert Slider. The company has mostly offered this with premium handsets. In fact, one will also find it on the original OnePlus Nord series. There are three cameras at the back of the phone and a single punch-hole display design, as per the leaked video.

As for the specifications, OnePlus has already confirmed on Weibo that the device will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The leaks so far suggest that the OnePlus Ace will have specifications similar to the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. Apart from the Mediatek chipset, the handset could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

At the back, we could see a 50-megapixel primary camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It could be unveiled in two variants. One of the versions could come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging tech and the other one could be offered with a 5,000mAh unit with 80W charging tech. We will get to know more about the device in a few days.