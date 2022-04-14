OnePlus Ace is confirmed to launch on April 21, could be called OnePlus 10R in India

OnePlus has lined up a series of launches for April. The company will be hosting an event in India on April 28, where it will announce two smartphones, alongside a new pair of wireless earbuds. These are the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the successor to the OnePlus 9R. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Ace in China on April 21. This could later be launched in India with a different name. It could be called OnePlus 10R, as per multiple reports. The latest teasers have also shown that both the smartphones have the exact same design.

One of them has also confirmed a few features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone. They show that the device will arrive with a triple camera system at the back, which will be backed by an LED flash. One will also notice multiple stripes on the rear panel that run vertically through the camera bump. It appears that this one doesn't have an Alert Slider that we have seen on the number series of OnePlus phones.

As you can see, the power button is on the right side of the phone. It will have a boxy design, which is something you might have seen on the recently launched phones like Oppo F21 Pro. The OnePlus Ace will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is not surprising as the company has stopped offering it with premium phones. In terms of sound output, the new OnePlus phone is expected to offer stereo speakers.

The phone will be offered in two colours. One of them is black and another one will be available in Blue with a gradient finish. Just a few days back, the company announced on Weibo that it will soon sell a new phone with a Mediatek 8100 SoC and it then confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Ace smartphone. This makes it pretty clear that the latest Ace series will use the same MediaTek chip.

At the moment, not much is known about the OenePlus Ace smartphone. But, if this is the OnePlus 10R, then it basically means that the device will be unveiled with up to 150W fast charge tech, which is something that the company has confirmed for the Indian market. The base variant of the model could have support for 80W and the higher-end model of the OnePlus Ace may come with Oppo's 150W SuperVOOC tech.

It might have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, similar to the OnePlus 9RT. We will get to know more about the OnePlus Ace in the coming days. The company usually teases a few key features before launching a device to create hype. In India, the upcoming OnePlus 10R is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000.