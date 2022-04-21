OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace has been launched in China. The new premium Android smartphone from OnePlus will debut later this month in India as the OnePlus 10R. The USP of the Ace is its fast charging technology. OnePlus Ace supports up to 150W SuperVOOC charging out of the box. The charging tech helps the device charge from zero to 50 per cent in about five minutes.

Alongside the OnePlus Ace, the company has also launched the OnePlus Buds N and the Cloud Ear Z2 in China. The Buds N is expected to launch as the OnePlus Nord Buds in India. The Cloud Ear Z2 is already available in India as the Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones.

OnePlus Ace Price and specifications

OnePlus Ace features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging tech. The charger is provided with the device.

In terms of camera sensors, the Ace has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Accompanying the main camera is an 8MP ultrawide camera. The phone also comes with a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera sensor. The device runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 in China. The India variant, which will launch in the form of the OnePlus 10R, will come with OxygenOS out of the box.

Coming to the most important bit, the pricing. The OnePlus Ace comes in four storage configurations. The base 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,500). There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 30,700). The device has also been launched with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options. These two variants are priced at CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 35,400) and CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 41,300). The device has been launched in Arctic Glow and Stellar Black. It is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,351).

OnePlus Buds N and Cloud Ear Z2 Launched Alongside

OnePlus has also launched the Buds N as its new TWS in China. The earbuds come with a flat stem and sport a semi-in-ear design. Each earbud has a 12.4mm driver and packs a 41mAh battery. The charging case packs a 480mAh battery. Combined, users can get up to 30 hours of juice. The earbuds themselves run seven hours on a single charge.

The Buds N is IP55-rated for water resistance. The buds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and Bluetooth 5.2. The Buds N come in two colours Black and White..

The Cloud Ear Z2 has also been launched in China. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones launched in India earlier this year. The wireless earphones come with a 12.4mm driver. It also has a multi-function button to perform various tasks like play/ pause music, answer calls, etc. You can click here to know more about the same.