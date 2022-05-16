OnePlus Ace Racing Edition key specifications announced ahead of May 17 launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch another phone, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, on May 17. The upcoming phone is expected to focus on fast performance and OnePlus is being explicit about it by using the word "Racing Edition" in the name of the phone. Ahead of tomorrow's launch, OnePlus has confirmed the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, and these could be why the upcoming phone will appeal to many users waiting for a new OnePlus phone.

The key specifications come straight from the horse's mouth. OnePlus China CEO Louis Li has detailed what the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will bring without disclosing too much at this point. Li shared a teaser of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition and the poster gave away crucial details. Let us take a look at what you can expect from the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is confirmed to come with a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will appeal to gamers and people who like fluid animations. However, if you appreciate inky blacks and vivid colours, you are going to be disappointed as the display on the Ace Racing Edition is likely to use an LCD and not OLED. That also means this phone will be affordable.

Apart from this, Li also confirmed that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will support six variable refresh rates on the display, which could be a hint at an adaptive refresh rate feature. The phone is also likely to come with improved battery life, but the exact capacity of the battery is not available at this point. The final confirmation from Li says that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor.

The rest of the specifications of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition come from the grapevine. The phone could come with a 6.59-inch FullHD IPS LCD with a punch-hole design. The phone could come with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will likely feature a 4890mAh with support for 65W fast charging. The cameras on the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor on the back, while for selfies, the phone may come with a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole. Buyers can expect the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition to come with Android 12 out of the box.

