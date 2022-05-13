OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch date confirmed, design teased

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch date has been announced. The new OnePlus smartphone will debut on May 17. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will come with different specifications and design compared to the OnePlus Ace, which came to India as the OnePlus 10R.

The company took to Weibo to tease the design and some key specifications of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The images reveal that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition matches the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module in terms of design. While the camera module design is the same, the Racing Edition will come with a 64MP main camera sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The phone will launch in two colours - Black and Blue. At the front, there will be a 6.59-inch IPS LCD. The screen will have a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The phone will also support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. The same SoC is packed inside the OnePlus 10R.

While the premium OnePlus Ace gets support for up to 150W fast charging, the Racing Edition will come with 65W fast charging out of the box. The phone will pack a 4890 mAh battery. We can expect OnePlus to launch the Racing Edition variant with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will have a polycarbonate build and is expected to be priced around CNY 2000 (roughly Rs 22,700). There is no word on whether the Ace Racing Edition will launch outside China at the moment. OnePlus might launch the device in India in the coming days. However, it will be interesting to see how the company prices the Ace Racing Edition if it launches in India. The Nord 2T is expected to launch on May 19 and will be priced at around Rs 30,000. The OnePlus 10R, on the other hand, starts at Rs 38,999. Therefore, we can expect the Ace Racing Edition to be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India provided the company launches the phone here.