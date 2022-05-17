OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max for around Rs 23,000

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been officially unveiled in China and the same smartphone is expected to hit the Indian market soon. The exact timeline for India launch has not been revealed yet, but since the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been launched in China, it is possible that it will reach Indian consumers in the next few months or so.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition price

Some of the key features of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition include -- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, a 5000mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, OnePlus 10 Pro-like design, and more. All of this comes with a starting price of RMB 1,999, which roughly translates to Rs 23,000, for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The other two models include -- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As for the pricing, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at RMB 2,199, roughly around Rs 25,300, while the 12GB RAM comes at a price of RMB 2,499, roughly around Rs 28,700.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes in two colour options blue and grey and will be available for the first time on May 3. Currently, the smartphone has been launched only in China but reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will reach the Indian market very soon. No specific India launch timeline has been revealed by the company yet.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition offers almost the same design as the more premium OnePlus 10 Pro with a triple rear camera system instead of a quad setup. The new OnePlus phone ditched an alert slider but comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone comes packed with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it includes a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging in the box. The phone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS out-of-the-box and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

