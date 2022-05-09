OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may launch soon, live image, design and specifications leak

OnePlus Ace was announced recently in China. The company launched the smartphone in India as the OnePlus 10R with support for up to 150W SuperVOOC charging. It looks like the company is now working on an affordable smartphone in the Ace series called the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

Typically, smartphone brands make some design changes for their special edition phones while keeping the specifications the same as the standard model. However, with the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, things could be different. Tipster Evan Blass and 91Mobiles claim that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will come with a totally different design and internals.

The tipster has uploaded a live image of the phone, which he claims is the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. It has a square-shaped camera module on the back, which is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of design. However, the camera module of the device in the image does not protrude like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The triple-camera setup will feature a 64MP main camera sensor. Blass further claims that the Racing Edition model has the model number PGZ110, which was spotted on TENAA a few days ago. According to the listing, the phone will feature an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will also sport a slightly smaller 6.59-inch Full HD+ display as opposed to the OnePlus 10R's 6.7-inch panel. The device will feature an unknown octa-core processor, which will be paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The phone will also come with up to 256GB of internal storage. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera sensor.

The device will also pack a 4890 mAh battery. While Blass did not mention any details about the device's fast charging, we can expect 65W or 80W charging on the Racing Edition. There is no word on the launch timeline of the phone at the time of writing this. We can expect the Racing Edition model to make its way to India following its launch in China.