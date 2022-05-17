OnePlus Ace Racing Edition spotted on India website, launch imminent

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition China launch is scheduled for today, May 17, at 7 PM local time. The smartphone has now been spotted on the company's official India website, which hints at an imminent launch. OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 2 Lite and the 10R in India. The company, though, hasn't confirmed any details about the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition India launch yet.

The smartphone manufacturer usually brings the global model to India and the same is possible for the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition as well. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed varied details of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, including the processor, display, and battery specifications.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will come packed with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the software front, it will run on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging in the box. The good thing is that it will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom but no alert slider like other OnePlus phones.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is said to include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently suggested that OnePlus may be rebranded as the OnePlus Ace Racing Editon in India. Notably, the OnePlus Ace in China was launched as a rebranded OnePlus 10R in India at a price starting at Rs 38,999, going up to Rs 43,999 for the 150W model with a 4500mah battery.

