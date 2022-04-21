OnePlus Ace with 150W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC to launch today

OnePlus will launch its new premium smartphone, the OnePlus Ace, later today in China. The premium Android smartphone will eventually launch as the OnePlus 10R in India. The OnePlus Ace will debut in China as a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3. The USP of the device is its fast charging capabilities, a high-end performance unit among others.

Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has already revealed some of the key specifications of the device. The phone is confirmed to launch in two colours at least, which are Arctic Glow and Sierra Black. The phone will sport a flat frame design, similar to what we have seen on many phones launched after the iPhone 13 series. The rear panel will have a dual texture design, with the area below the camera module having vertical stripes. The other half of the rear panel has a smooth texture.

While the design approach is slightly unusual, the tech under the hood is new too. The OnePlus Ace comes with support for 150W SuperVOOC fast charging out of the box. The 150W charging variant will pack a 4500 mAh battery. This variant will charge from zero to hundred in about 15 minutes. OnePlus claims that the 150W fast charging tech can charge the phone from zero to 50 per cent in five minutes. The device will also launch with 80W fast charging support for the 5000 mAh battery variant. This variant could charge completely within 30-35 minutes.

The Ace will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. We can expect the phone to come with at least 8GB of RAM for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. The higher storage configuration will pack 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will have a centrally aligned hole punch cutout instead of one at the top left corner like previous OnePlus devices. The screen is flat and has minimal bezels around it.

The rectangular camera module will feature a 50MP main camera sensor. The Sony IMX766 camera will come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone could feature a 16MP front camera. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of ColorOS 12 on top. The India variant will come with Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.