OnePlus and Oppo tipped to remove chargers from retail boxes in India

Several popular brands like Samsung and Apple have already stopped bundling a charger in the retail box of the smartphones. It seems that more brands are planning to follow suit. Tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming on Twitter that OnePlus and Oppo will soon stop shipping in-box chargers in India.

While there is no official confirmation yet from both the smartphone brands, the tipster asserted that his sources told him about the latest update. This may not come as a surprise to many, considering Apple and Google are not offering adapters. Samsung not only does this for premium phones, but also for mid-range devices. The budget ones still ship with a charger.

The companies like Vivo, iQOO, and Xiaomi are still offering in-box chargers with all the smartphones. A few months back, Realme decided to ship the Realme Narzo 50A Prime without a charger. The company clarified that it is doing this for only one smartphone and the rest of the devices will come with a charging brick.

But, why are tech companies dropping in-box chargers? Well, most of them are claiming that the decision has been taken to make a small contribution to the environment, as excluding a wall charger would lead to less packaging and planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions.

But, these brands are not talking about one thing – the additional revenue that they will make with this. By removing a charger from every retail box, the tech companies are not only saving money on that but also generating additional income by selling them separately. Earlier this year, a report revealed that Apple saves $6.5 billion by not shipping earbuds and charger with iPhones.

Though, the move has backfired. Apple recently faced a fine of BRL 100 million (around Rs 150 crore) in Brazil for selling the iPhones with a charger and making it a profitable business out of it. The country's court has stated that a charger is an essential part of a phone and that the company should ship it in the box.