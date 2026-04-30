OnePlus and Realme to merge operations amid shutdown claims

OnePlus’s future now appears uncertain, with reports about its shutdown starting to surface earlier this year. Following high-profile executive departures and reports that the company is scaling back its operations, OnePlus is now said to be merging with Realme, including its business in China.

Now, according to a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority), says that “OnePlus and Realme have officially merged.” It is suggested that the two smartphone brands may combine their global and China operations under a new internal division called a “sub-product centre.”

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In addition, OnePlus and Realme may also combine their marketing and customer service teams, which could also be unified. In a separate report, it is revealed that Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus and a senior executive within the broader BBK ecosystem, is expected to lead the operation of these merged smartphone brands.

Other changes include Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, to lead the product centre, and Wang Wei, former vice president of Realme, to serve as deputy general manager. Furthermore, Li Bingzhong, founder of Realme, is expected to become head of the business, whereas Xu Qi may manage marketing and service for OnePlus and Realme.

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With the merger, OnePlus and Realme may reuse their product line, which means they may increasingly share devices, designs, hardware, or development resources to reduce costs and avoid duplication.

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For several years, OnePlus has operated as a sub-brand within Oppo’s ecosystem, with Realme reportedly joining the same structure earlier this year. But now, with reports of deeper operational integration, the future identity of OnePlus appears increasingly blurred. Therefore, the reports raise questions about whether OnePlus will continue to maintain its distinct positioning in the premium smartphone market.

However, OnePlus or Realme has not officially confirmed the merger, and the development is currently based on reports.