OnePlus announces 3 Android updates for OnePlus 8 and later, 2 Android updates for Nord CE and newer devices

A lot is happening in the background for OnePlus, and we keep getting news almost every other day ever since the company announced its merger with Oppo. The latest in the series comes from OnePlus that has revealed new lifecycle support for its smartphones. The company has announced that software support for its smartphones has been divided into three categories going forward.

First, the flagship devices, including the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices, plus any T/R variants, will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Second, the Nord and Nord CE handsets will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates. And the Nord N series, starting with the N10 and N100, will receive one major Android update and three years of security updates.

Third, it was also revealed that flagship devices released before the OnePlus 8 series would continue to follow the old update policy to get two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

In the wake of the announcement about OnePlus merging with Oppo, OnePlus has revealed that it is merging their respective mobile Operating Systems (OS) as well.

Oxygen OS product lead Gary C. wrote on the OnePlus forum, "Since then, OxygenOS has proven to be one of the best Android operating systems available on the global market." According to him, the reason changes OnePlus's approach to developing this platform is all about the same issues that required OnePlus to become part of Oppo, OnePlus needs "significantly more resources" to deliver what it calls a world-class user experience.

So, OnePlus is merging its proprietary OxygenOS skin with Oppo's ColorOS. But for users, nothing will change because the skins will continue to exist separately: OxygenOS will continue to be used for OnePlus phones worldwide, ColorOS for OnePlus, and Oppo devices in China.

But as the two operating systems will share a common codebase, OnePlus says it should standardise its software experience and streamline the development process for future OxygenOS updates.

In related news, a Chinese tipster named Arsenal on Weibo has revealed that Oppo will soon name the OnePlus and Find X series as its flagship lines. These developments are part of integrating OnePlus as a sub-brand of Oppo, which a company memo leak first detailed.

OnePlus's affordable Nord 2 is expected to be launched in India this month. It is equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC chipset. It also has 12 GB of RAM.