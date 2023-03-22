OnePlus announces 5G Upgrade Days sale, new OnePlus 11 and 11R get big discounts for limited period

Premium OnePlus smartphones such as OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 10T are getting a big discount as a part of the brand's latest sale event, dubbed OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days. In a press note, OnePlus states that 5G "is poised to change the world," and the company wants Indian customers to upgrade to newer OnePlus smartphones that support 5G. These OnePlus devices can also assist users with other daily work, be it browsing, watching content, or creating content with a capable camera system. The aforementioned OnePlus phones support Airtel and Jio 5G services. Both telcos are letting users in India test 5G for free.

OnePlus notes that the OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days will go on till March 31. The sale event is live in India and customers can enjoy a series of offers on the entire portfolio of OnePlus flagship smartphones. These include temporary discounts, exchange offers, and long-term bank offers on the official OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus 11 5G - Rs 56,999

The new OnePlus 11 5G is not available with any discount, though customers with a One Card credit card will get up to a Rs 2,000 discount during the OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale. There's also an option to choose a no-cost EMI payment method for up to 12 months. OnePlus notes that users will get benefits worth Rs 11,200 with a Jio SIM and six months of Google One and YouTube Premium free with the phone. You can also enjoy six months of Spotify premium membership.

OnePlus is offering an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 to users of other 4G Android devices on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G. You can check our OnePlus 11 5G review here.

OnePlus 11R 5G - Rs 39,999

Similarly, the new OnePlus 11R 5G is also retailing with a price cut, but there are a bunch of offers to help customers lower the price. Customers can avail an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 for users with 4G OnePlus and iOS devices on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G.

OneCard credit card EMI users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,750 during the OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale.. Bajaj Finance customers can purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G with up to nine months of no-cost EMI available exclusively on the OnePlus India website. You can check our OnePlus 11R 5G review here.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - Rs 55,999

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is still OnePlus' most premium phone, and it is available with a temporary price cut during the OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale.. Other offers include an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 on 4G OnePlus and iOS devices, an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with OneCard credit cards (EMI payment), and six months' no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finance Cards. You can check our OnePlus 10 Pro 5G review here.

OnePlus 10T 5G - Rs 44,999

The most affordable phone on this list is the OnePlus 10T. All its variants are getting a big temporary price during the OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale.. We would advise you to get the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is available for Rs 49,999. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is selling for Rs 44,999.

OnePlus is offering an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 for users with 4G OnePlus and iOS devices. OneCard credit card EMI users will get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,250.

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G with up to six months of no-cost EMI available on all major credit card banks and OneCard through Amazon, the OnePlus website, OnePlus experience stores, and other offline partner stores. You can check our OnePlus 10T 5G review here.