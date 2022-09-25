OnePlus announces attractive festive season deals, new OnePlus 10R Blue Edition too gets discount

The festive season has started and OnePlus wants to make sure that it turns out to be a memorable one for its fans. So the company has announced deals and discounts on almost all of its products, which includes the recently launched 5G phones and even the just-launched OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition. In other words, if you are hoping to get a premium yet affordable smartphone, chances are that OnePlus will have something from you.

So, what are these deals? Let's take a closer look.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition

This is a new launch from OnePlus, although the phone itself isn't exactly new. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as the name suggests, is a phone in a new and jazzy colour. It can also be a premium and affordable phone that you may want to get to be 5G-ready given that soon Airtel and Jio are expected to roll out 5G services in India. This is because the phone supports multiple 5G bands (SA: n1/n3/n40/n41/n78/n28A/n5/n8 and NSA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n40/n41/n77/n78).

The price of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition has been set at Rs 32,999, and the phone is already up for purchase on Amazon India. Launch offers include instant bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on SBI credit cards. In addition, if you're an Amazon Prime member, and if you make a prepaid payment using Amazon Pay, you can avail of a further instant cashback of Rs 500. In addition, there are also exchange offers and interest-free EMI options.

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition offers the classic OnePlus experience: fast and smooth. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display, with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colours. Its triple-rear camera setup is built around a venerable 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. Inside there is the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 800 MAX AI chipset. It also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. In the box, there is a bundled charger, a rarity nowadays.

Deals on OnePlus 10 flagship 5G phones

Blue is just one option. If you like some other colours, the OnePlus 10R is also available in Forest Green or Sierra Black colours with the same offers and discounts.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the company's ultimate flagship smartphone featuring the second-generation Hasselblad camera, has also received a price cut for the festive season. It can be now bought for Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. Additionally, buyers can get a Rs 6,000 instant bank discount via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon India. In case of an exchange, there's an additional exchange offer of Rs. 10,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Similarly, on the OnePlus 10T 5G, a performance powerhouse thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, is also available with an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 if bought using Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline partner stores. On Amazon India, the same deal is available to buyers using SBI Credit Cards.

Discounts on OnePlus Nord 5G phones

The Nord 2T 5G, which is the company's top-end Nord, at the moment has become more affordable. Users planning to buy the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G using a Axis bank card will get up to Rs 4,000 discount on purchase on OnePlus.in and in offline stores. The same offer is available to SBI card users on Amazon India. There's also an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount if you buy the 12GB RAM variant of the Nord 2T 5G.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G too have been discounted. Both these phones are the perfect for anyone wishing to experience the core OnePlus experience at affordable prices.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are selling at with an instant discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India and offline stores. Axis bank cardholders will get an additional Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores, while SBI cardholders are getting the same offer on Amazon India.

Discounts on TVs and other products

Great-sounding audio products don't necessarily have to cost a lot. And that's why there's the OnePlus Nord audio range consisting of the Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord Wired Earphones. Users can get Rs 500, Rs 400 and Rs 200 instant discounts on the purchase of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord Wired Earphones, respectively. There's an additional discount of Rs 200 and Rs 100, depending on the product, for Axis Bank card holders at select stores.

OnePlus is also offering discounts across its Y series, U series and Q series smart TV range. Customers purchasing the OnePlus TB 32Y1 will be able to bag a discount of Rs 4,500. While all the other OnePlus Y series smart TVs (OnePlus TV 40Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro) excluding the Edge range, will be offered with a discount of Rs 3,000.

Users will also be able to avail Rs 3,000 discount on the purchase of the OnePlus TV 50U1S and OnePlus TV 55U1S. At the same time, there's a price drop of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus TV 65U1S.

As for the customers interested in the high-end Q series range, there's a Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 discount offer on the OnePlus TV 55Q1and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro respectively.

Wearables and other gadgets also have some deals going on them.

TWS fans can now avail of a festive season discount of Rs 2500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro, and an additional instant bank discount of Rs 1000 via SBI Credit Card on Amazon India and Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partner stores.

If you're looking for something that is more budget-friendly, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2 have received a discount of Rs 400 and Rs 500, respectively. Additionally, customers can also avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 150 and Rs 300 on the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2, respectively, on purchase of these products using Axis Bank Cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partner stores.

In the wearable category, the OnePlus Watch is selling at the special festive discount of Rs 1,000. In addition to this, there's also an instant bank discount of Rs 1000 on the Watch if it is purchased using an Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions in OnePlus Experience Stores. The OnePlus Band, meanwhile, gets a discount of Rs 100.