OnePlus Buds Pro 2 full specifications leaked ahead of official launch

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch new Pro earbuds in the coming months. The new earbuds will succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro that debuted in August 2021. Rumoured to be called OnePlus Buds Pro 2, these will be OnePlus' flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds for 2022. The company has launched a slew of products under its affordable Nord line-up and is now focusing on their premium segment. OnePlus is also said to be working on the next-gen OnePlus 11 series.

According to online publication Pricebaba with tipster OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer), the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 "won't take too long" to "go official." The earbuds will reportedly come with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers - similar to the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. A dual-driver setup theoretically offers better bass.

Since they are going to be OnePlus' most premium earbuds, we can also expect them to feature high-definition audio codecs. This includes LDHC 4.0 spatial audio alongside the standard AAC and SBC. Apart from that, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may offer improved ANC (active noise cancellation) that can cancel out ambient noise ranging up to 45db. In terms of battery, the report claims the earbuds will deliver up to six hours of battery life and can last up to 22 hours with the case. Without ANC, we may get nine hours of playback time and 38 hours with the carry case. Other expected key features include wireless charging, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2, 69ms low latency, and an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Aside from the features, details regarding the design remain unclear. The first-gen model features a square case, and the earbuds have a short stem with a glossy finish. The new earbuds may not significantly look different from their predecessors.

Lastly, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to cost over Rs 10,000.