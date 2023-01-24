OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will support Google's spatial audio, but what is it?

OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming Buds Pro 2 true wireless earbuds will have Google Android's Spatial Audio. In a press release, the company said that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google's signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. The audio tech essentially creates a "multi-dimensional experience," and as a result, users hear a 3D sound effect. OnePlus explains that sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema. The Buds Pro 2 will launch alongside OnePlus 11 5G globally on February 7.

The press note adds that the "OnePlus Buds Pro 2 takes the spatial audio feature to the next level" with OnePlus' spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor. Spatial audio is already available on select iPhones. Apple rolled out the feature in 2021 for the Apple Music app, and the company leverages Dolby Atmos for a surround sound system.

On the other hand, Google introduced it on Android 13, and the company explains that Spatial Audio on Android shifts the source of the sound to adapt to how you turn your head, giving you a more immersive listening experience on your Android phone or tablet. For the feature to work, the earbuds need to support tech.

Apart from the Spatial Audio tech, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also support Android's Fast Pair feature, which lets you quickly connect to nearby Android devices seamlessly. There's also going to be dual-device support, meaning users can connect the earbuds to two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Users will be able to manage the Buds Pro 2 via the HeyMelody app.

Earlier this month, OnePlus revealed the design of the Buds Pro 2, and it appears the upcoming model will not see major design changes. Users will get green and black colour options. OnePlus is partnering with Dynaudio to tune the earbuds, which we saw on Oppo Enco X2. Other features we can expect include fast charge support via Type-C port, advanced ANC (active noise cancellation), and high-end Bluetooth codec support.

Pricing details remain unclear, though it is likely the Buds Pro 2 will cost over Rs 10,000. The first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro carry an MRP of Rs 11,990 but are currently available for Rs 8,990. The Oppo Enco X2 cost Rs 10,999 in India.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 11 5G will also launch with Buds Pro 2 on February 7. A report by Pricebaba claims that the OnePlus 11 will start at Rs 54,999 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB.