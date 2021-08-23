OnePlus Buds Pro India price announced, to be available starting August 26 across online and offline channels

OnePlus Buds Pro was revealed alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 last month, though the company didn't announce the pricing or availability of the true wireless earphones. The company on Monday revealed the pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro alongside availability details of the new TWS in India.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in India at Rs 9,990 and goes on sale later this week from August 26. The good news for OnePlus fans is that the OnePlus Buds Pro will be available from online and offline channels. The OnePlus Buds Pro is the most premium TWS earbuds from OnePlus yet and packs plenty of features to make it worthy of that price tag.

OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in Matte Black and Glossy White colours. It will be available to purchase on the OnePlus online store, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

The new earbuds from the OnePlus pack two 11mm dynamic drivers and support Dolby Atmos. It comes with a OnePlus Audio ID, which is a calibrated sound profile that customises each piece of music based on user-specific sound sensitivities. It also features adaptive noise cancellation with three different modes.

The OnePlus Buds Pro also features a smart active noise cancellation system that automatically drowns out undesired sound frequencies in real-time. In addition, the company claims an incredible battery life of up to 38 hours on a full charge with the charging case. The OnePlus Buds Pro also supports Warp Charge, which means 10 minutes of charge can offer up to 10 hours of music playback time.

The good news for OnePlus fans is that the new Buds Pro is also compatible with third-party Qi-certified wireless chargers.

Talking about the design, the OnePlus Buds Pro features both glossy and matte textures on the earbuds. The stem has a glossy finish, while the top part is matte. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 and comes with Pro Gaming mode that can reduce latency as low as 94ms when turned on.

Notably, the charging case of the OnePlus Buds Pro is IPX4 certified for water resistance, and the earbuds are IP55 certified for sweat and dust resistance. For the first time, OnePlus has added Zen mode to its wireless earbuds. This means OnePlus Buds Pro users can select to play light music during meditation or yoga sessions or even while trying to sleep.