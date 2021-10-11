OnePlus Buds Z2 launch confirmed for Wednesday, to come with up to 40dB noise cancellation

OnePlus is gearing up for its next launch that will showcase the OnePlus 9RT as well as the new OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones to the world for the first time. While we know a lot about the former by now, OnePlus has not revealed much about the next iterations of its TWS earbuds. An addition to the small amount of information we have on it now sheds light on the noise cancellation on the earphones.

From what has been officially confirmed so far, we know that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will come with noise cancellation for an immersive experience for users. The company has now revealed a new detail about this particular feature. In a listing, it says that the new OnePlus Buds Z2 will reduce noise by up to 40dB. That is just a bit more than the average noise cancellation levels we see in TWS earphones these days.

This is not the first that we are hearing of the feature in OnePlus' next audible. A previous rumour suggested such noise cancellation support on the OnePlus Buds Z2. No other specifications is known as of now, but if we were to follow the previous speculation, the new TWS earphones by OnePlus will also feature Dolby Atmos support.

Other features which have been hinted at include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 rating, as well as fast charging support. The TWS earphones will likely provide five hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

A look at a retail box of the OnePlus Buds Z2, as spotted by GSM Arena, sheds more light on this battery backup on the new earphones. The box shows a 520 mAh battery backing the charging case of the OnePlus Buds Z2. In addition, there is a 40 mAh cell powering each of the buds for a total playback time of seven hours on a single charge. The charging case is likely to extend this to over 30-hours, with the noise cancellation turned off.

Though we are short on its specifications, OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for the OnePlus Buds Z2. The company will unveil its new TWS earphones on October 13, alongside the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT in China. The earphones will be launched in two colour options and will go on sale on October 19, with pre-orders starting from October 13.