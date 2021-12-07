OnePlus Buds Z2 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 soon. The TWS earphone is likely to launch alongside the OnePlus RT. However, there's no official launch date yet. If the rumours are to be believed, the launch will take place late in December. Ahead of the expected launch, the colour and price details of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have been revealed. As per which, the earphones will be offered in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colours. The leaker adds that the OnePlus Z2 could be priced under Rs 6000.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has already launched in China, so we have the complete details of this device. The earphones are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers. Along with that, OnePlus Buds Z2 gets Bluetooth 5.2. The earbuds are IP55 certified, while the case is IPX4 rated. OnePlus claims up to 7 hours of playback time and a total battery life of 38 hours on this device. While that was a brief description of the OnePlus Buds Z2, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Specs and features

--The OnePlus Buds Z2 is expected to arrive in India this month. At the moment, there's no confirmation on the launch date. But we hope to hear about it from OnePlus soon. Supposedly, the upcoming event will be the last we will see from OnePlus this year. It is said that OnePlus will introduce two devices at the event - the OnePlus Buds Z2 and the OnePlus RT.

--In a fresh leak, the price and colour details of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have been revealed. The leak comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who says that the earphones will be priced under Rs 6000 in the country. He adds that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options.

--The earphones will take over the existing OnePlus Buds Z in the country. In October, OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT in China. So we have complete details of the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus Buds Z2

--OnePlus Buds Z2 has an in-ear design like its predecessor. The rest of the design also looks identical to the OnePlus Buds Z. The earbuds have stem protrusions and a shiny circular ring. A noticeable change on the OnePlus Buds Z2 is the inclusion of a three microphone setup instead of two on the OnePlus Buds Z. OnePlus also uses a slightly bigger 11mm driver unit on this device.

--The OnePlus Buds Z2 offers Bluetooth 5.2 support with SBC and AAC codecs. It has Active Noise Cancellation of up to 80db. OnePlus claims to deliver a latency rate of 94 milliseconds on these earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is also equipped with touch controls for navigating through songs, adjusting volume, picking calls and more.

--OnePlus Buds Z2 are IP55-certified. However, the charging case comes with IPX4 certification. The earbuds are said to offer a total battery life of up to 38 hours, with a claimed battery life of 7 hours on the earbuds. OnePlus has used a 520mAh battery on the charging, whereas the earbuds get 40mAh batteries each.

OnePlus Buds Z2 launch and India price

Although there's no confirmation on the launch date of the OnePlus Buds Z2 yet, leaks suggest that the earbuds will launch alongside the OnePlus RT later in December. That said, the pricing has been revealed in a recent leak, as per which OnePlus Buds Z2 will be priced under Rs 6000. To recall, OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched in China for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). At this price, OnePlus Buds Z2 will go head to head with Nothing Ear 1, which are priced at Rs. 6,999.