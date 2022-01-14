OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones with ANC launched at Rs 4,999

OnePlus has launched the successor to its OnePlus Buds Z in India at its OnePlus Launch Event Winter Edition. Called OnePlus Buds Z2, the new round of TWS earbuds from the company has been launched at a starting price of Rs 4,999 and will be available at a date yet unannounced.

The new line of wireless earphones by OnePlus was launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT phone at the company's recent launch event. They sport a more-or-less similar look as the OnePlus Buds Z, only with a slightly more rounded finish that hints at increased comfortability on wear.

Other than this, the new TWS earbuds by OnePlus promise up to 40dB of active noise cancellation with a Transparency mode that will help the wearer listen to sounds from the surroundings even when the earbuds are plugged in. OnePlus Buds Z2 also feature a three mic setup calibrated for noise and wind reduction during speaking.

OnePlus promises a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge of the Buds Z2. In addition, the earbuds come with Flash Charge support which is able to provide 5 hours of playback time in 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds come with 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers as well as Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the Buds Z2 come with Bluetooth 5.2 support and promises an ultra-low latency of 94ms.

The new OnePlus TWS earbuds are IP55 water and sweat resistant. They weigh 4.6 grams, while the charging case weighs 42 grams. OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in two colour options - Obsidian Black and Pearl White.