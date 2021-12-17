OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC, 38 hours of battery life launched: Price and specifications

OnePlus has announced a new pair of earbuds in the market. Expanding its Buds series, the company has now added OnePlus Buds Z2 to the portfolio. The truly wireless earphones come with various features, including the Active Noise Cancellation, it is equipped with 11mm drivers and the company has claimed that it offers a battery life of 38 hours. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z, which was launched last year.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Buds Z2 looks identical to the OnePlus Buds Z. However, while there may not be anything new to the design, the OnePlus Buds Z promises a host of improvements over its predecessor. It comes with active noise cancellation, which was missing in the OnePlus Buds Z and a better battery life. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Price and availability

After launching the OnePlus Buds Z2 in China, the company has made the earbuds official in the global market. The Buds Z2 has been launched at $99 (Rs 7500 approximately) in the United States and 99 (Rs 8500) in Europe. It is currently been offered in Pearl White colour variant. Reports suggest that a black colour variant will also be launched soon. However, it will not be available in the market any time soon. The Obsidian Black variant is expected to arrive in 2022. OnePlus has not revealed its plans for launching the earbuds in India, but considering the company had made the Buds Z official in India, it could also launch the Buds Z2 too.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 is equipped with 11mm drivers that produce bass-heavy music. One of the key takeaways of the device is the active noise cancellation feature. The earbuds can cancel background noise upto 40 dB. The earbuds host a three mic-setup that ensures better call quality.

Each buds house a 40mAh battery whereas the charging case houses a 520mAh battery. The company claims that the battery can last for upto 38 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also come with fast charging technology that offers playback time of 5 hours n just 10 minutes.

The OnePlus Buds Z is IP55 rated for protection against water and sweat. So you can wear the earbuds at the gym and not worry about it getting affected with you support. For connectivity, the earbuds come with support for Bluetooth 5.2 version.