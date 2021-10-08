OnePlus buying guide: With big discounts, now is good time to get OnePlus 9, Nord 2 or 55-inch OnePlus TV U1S

It's that time of the year when gadgets are sold with some cool discounts. OnePlus too is offering a number of deals and discounts on almost all of its products. So if you have been planning to buy a OnePlus smartphone or a OnePlus Smart TV, or even OnePlus TWS, then this might be a great time.

From OnePlus smartphones to OnePlus Smart TVs and wearables, these sales bring huge upfront discounts, exchange offers and other deals on the entire OnePlus ecosystem. So now might be the right time to get your hands on that OnePlus device you longed for.

A good example of the money to be saved with these deals is the OnePlus 9 series. Customers can avail of an upfront discount of Rs 4,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro and Rs 3,000 each on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R during the ongoing festive season sales.

These discounts can be availed from October 2 to November 5 through a wide range of channels. Some of these include OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and other such online and offline retail points.

Similar deals can be found for products from across the OnePlus ecosystem. The OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch, for instance, will both be available at a bank discount of up to Rs 1,000 for select bank customers. OnePlus Smart TVs will be up for sale with a discounted price of up to Rs 4,000.

But enough of discounts up to. Let's what are the specific deals that stand out, and while you read do keep in mind that usually discounts and big deals on OnePlus products are hard to come by. This is another reason why this is a good time to get a OnePlus product.

The OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 shine bright

This premium and yet relatively affordable smartphone is the start of the show as far as discounts and deals this festive season are concerned. It can be bought at a price of Rs 34,999, once the bank offers — HDFC Bank cardholders get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on Amazon India — whereas its usual price is Rs 39,999. At Rs 34,999, with is clean Oxygen OS, a great design and slick looks, and powerful hardware with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 at the heart of it, the OnePlus 9R is a steal deal in the current sale.

In fact, there are similar discounts on other OnePlus phones as well. The OnePlus Nord 2 comes in at Rs 28,499 after the bank discounts, bringing the phone to its lowest price ever since its launch.

And these discounts are before the exchange bonus, which has been also been made more lucrative by OnePlus in this festive season. There is up to a Rs 4000 exchange bonus on various OnePlus phones.

If all the discounts are applied, the OnePlus 9 can be bought at a price of Rs 39,999 because it is getting Rs 7,000 instant discount with bank offer. This is before any exchange offer is applied.

Similarly, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes in at Rs 57,999 after a discount of Rs 7,000 on its MRP. At this price, The OnePlus 9 Pro is arguably the best value for money Android flagship.

While currently, the bank offers are available from HDFC Bank, Similar offers can also be availed by State Bank of India customers from October 4 to November 5 on OnePlus.in.

A 40-inch TV for Rs 20,000

Just like the phones, the OnePlus smart TVs are also on sale. The two that stand out are 40-inch OnePlus TV Y1 and the 55-inch OnePlus TV U1S.

The 40-inch TV Y1S can be bought at a price of around Rs 20,000 from the OnePlus website after an instant discount of Rs 2000 applied through the ICICI Bank offer. The TV U1S, which belongs to the premium range of TVs, can be bought in its 55-inch variant for Rs 46,999 after an instant discount of Rs 3000 as part of the bank offer.

On TVs, the sale will last until November 5 on the OnePlus India website.

Bank offers include instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 for Kotak and ICICI bank users until November 15. No-cost EMI options for up to 9 months are also available for buyers.

OnePlus band and buds

OnePlus is also offering sale on accessories and smart bands. Although, understandably, the discounts are more conservative with these products given the fact they are already priced very aggressively.

Those looking to buy the OnePlus Watch can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 by using the Kotak or ICICI bank cards during the sale. The offers for the respective banks will be available until November 14.

Customers can also avail of a 10 per cent instant bank discount on the OnePlus Watch when they shop on Amazon.in with HDFC bank transactions between October 2 and October 10.

A discount of Rs 600 is also available on the OnePlus Smart Band, while the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition attracts a discount of Rs 300 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, Amazon.in and select offline partner stores.

OnePlus TWS earphones

OnePlus audio accessories, including the OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds and the Bullets Wireless Z, are also on discount during the festive season sale. The Buds Pro are available with the same deals as mentioned with the OnePlus Watch above.

OnePlus Buds, on the other hand, are available with a discount of Rs 991 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, Flipkart.com and select offline partner stores. A discount of Rs 200 is also available on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition.

Other OnePlus deals

There are discounts on other OnePlus products as well. OnePlus Power Bank, for instance, will retail with a discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon.in and select offline partner stores during the sale period. Buyers can also avail of 20 per cent off on its OnePlus Care plan for the OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9Pro.

OnePlus is also offering an accidental damage protection plan, screen protection plan and extended warranty plan for up to 15 per cent on these smartphones until November 4, 2021.

OnePlus Red Cable Care plan, originally priced at Rs 1,499, is available for Rs 999 during the sale. In addition, those already members of Red Cable Club members can save up to 2 per cent on available OnePlus smartphones with RedCoins on Oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App.