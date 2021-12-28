OnePlus CEO assures users of a smooth ColorOS experience on OnePlus 10 Pro, other phones in the future

OnePlus user base has not been particularly happy with the company's decision to club its own OxygenOS operating system with that of Oppo's ColorOS. In what little experience OnePlus users have managed to gain of the new unified operating system so far, it has turned out to be extremely buggy, making people even warier of the updates that will follow. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now addressed these concerns in a recent post on Weibo.

For those unaware, OxygenOS and ColorOS, the two Android-based operating systems that powered OnePlus and Oppo phones respectively, have been merged into one earlier this year. The move followed the integration of the sister companies back in June but real glimpses of it have only been attained with the release of Android 12 based OxygenOS for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this month.

Ever since the release of the update, OnePlus has faced massive backlash from its users on account of the bugs and issues that the update brought. From numerous such bugs, some that faced widespread criticism were the repeatedly crashing menus and the need to toggle settings every time, for running the display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As a result, OnePlus was forced to roll back the software update. Ever since then, OnePlus users have been very cautious of what is to come. Other than the existing user base, potential buyers are now concerned over the future software support of OnePlus, thus doubting the upcoming devices by the company once known for its clean and performance-oriented smartphones.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, has tried to address these concerns. As highlighted by GizmoChina, Lau highlighted a major challenge that the company is facing with these new software updates. He mentioned that the integration of older OnePlus devices to the new unified platform is not that simple. He blamed this challenge for the system-related issues seen on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in the recent update.

In addition to this, Lau mentioned the dire need to take care of user data during the migration. He confirmed that the migration from HydrogenOS (OnePlus OS in China) to ColorOS will not result in a factory reset so users will not lose any data on their devices while upgrading. Currently, both HydrogenOS and ColorOS teams are working to make this migration as seamless as possible, he assured.

For the future, Lau stated that we will see a faster and more stable ColorOS on OnePlus phones, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro. With that, it will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 10 Pro changes the image of this newfound merger in the eyes of the users.