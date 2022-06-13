OnePlus could stop offering iconic alert slider on affordable phones

It seems that OnePlus might stop offering its iconic alert slider on affordable phones. Tipster Yogesh Brar is claiming that the OnePlus Nord 2T was the last phone with this feature, which suggests that the company has decided to limit it to premium phones only.

The cited source is claiming that the alert slider will now be seen only on the Pro models and it could arrive on some Oppo smartphones as well. The alert slider has been an exclusive feature of OnePlus phones and if the company is planning to restrict this to ultra-premium models, then it could disappoint many OnePlus fans.

The brand has never offered an alert slider on the OnePlus Nord CE series, which is pretty understandable considering these are sold in the lower price range. But, it also ditched this feature on the recently launched OnePlus 10R smartphone, which is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 38,999. It is being said that the company is also planning to do the same with the upcoming OnePlus 10T smartphone.

OnePlus users who have used the Alert slider are aware of the fact that this is an important and convenient feature to change sound profiles. We have seen this feature on every other premium OnePlus smartphone. But now the tipster is suggesting that only those who will buy the Pro models will be able to use this feature. It remains to be seen how OnePlus fans will react to this if and when the company plans to do this.

It is being said that the OnePlus 10T might be the last high-end smartphone from OnePlus in 2022. The leaks have so far hinted that this one will come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Under the hood, there could be a 4,800mAh battery that might have support for 150W fast charging. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that will likely refresh at 120Hz. At the back of the phone, we might get to see a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

