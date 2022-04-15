OnePlus goes all in with MediaTek on OnePlus 10R 5G, says it will offer unbeatable price-performance combo

It's official. OnePlus is going to launch its next phone, OnePlus 10R, in India on April 28 along with a couple of other products. The big deal this time, as per OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra, is that the OnePlus 10R 5G will offer an unbeatable combination of value, performance, and feature set.

In an exclusive chat with India Today Tech, Nakra said that OnePlus fans will be pleasantly surprised with the price of the OnePlus 10R, hinting that it could be even lower than the debut price of the OnePlus 9RT. This relatively lower price of a phone like the OnePlus 10R is likely the result of the company's collaboration with MediaTek for it.

OnePlus says that the 10R will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. This is a new chipset tuned for higher sustained performance and it brings the flagship-grade features and performance to a lower price point, claims the company.

"In our partnership with MediaTek, the commercial aspect is definitely one reason. With the help of the 8100-MAX we can offer to our consumers superb performance at a fairly affordable price point. We couldn't have hit the same price and performance mix with any other chipset," said Nakra.

Apart from the OnePlus 10R, the company is also launching the Nord CE 2 Lite and new Nord Buds at the April 28 event. The CE 2 Lite could be the first OnePlus phone in recent years to sell under Rs 20,000.

Although the value proposition is tantalising, there could be some concerns about how users may perceive a flagship OnePlus phone with MediaTek chipset. Nakra, however, says that OnePlus is not worried.

"OnePlus is a very community centric brand. We talk to our users, we take their feedback and then we use it to make our phones better. The feedback for our Nord series (some of which use MediaTek chipset) phones has been phenomenal. In the OnePlus 10R we hope to do some of the same things that we have done in Nord phones," said Nakra. "There are three aspects where we feel the MediaTek 8100-MAX is particularly strong: Gaming performance, battery life and thermal performance."

Anku Jain, managing director, MediaTek India, told India Today Tech that users shouldn't worry. He said that the Dimensity 8100-MAX in the OnePlus 10R has been created to meet top performance levels and has been customised specifically, keeping in mind OnePlus users using a platform called DORA. He said, "DORA is the aspect of the chipset that allows us to customize every chip for specific needs of our customers. For the 8100-MAX in the OnePlus 10R, the R&D teams at MediaTek and OnePlus have worked very closely."

He also talks about the 5G support in the new chipset, given that previously, with some Nord phones, support for limited 5G bands has been a concern. "This chipset has wide support for the 5G standards and various bands. Also, our testing is global (so consumers should not worry about roaming)," he said.

OnePlus says that the new 10R 5G will come with a 4500mAh battery and support 150W SUPERVOOC charging on at least one variant. The faster charging will be able to charge the OnePlus 10R battery from 1-100 per cent in 17 minutes.

Also Read | Poco F4 GT set to launch on April 26, could feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Also Read | Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because it will save civilization, money is no reason

Also Read | After hostile takeover bid, Elon Musk now attacks Twitter's Saudi Arabia link