OnePlus India announces April 28 launch event, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds expected

OnePlus India has announced a launch event for April 28. The official teaser suggests the launch of the Nord CE 2 Lite and the first-ever audio product under the Nord series. The same teaser shows another phone, which some reports suggest could be the OnePlus 10R. The company hasn't officially talked about any of these devices yet. The last product that the company unveiled in India was the OnePlus 10 Pro and also the Bullets Wireless Z2.

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been leaked about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It is said to be a cheaper version of the Nord CE 2 5G, which was unveiled just a few months ago. Though the company hasn't revealed any details about the device yet, rumours suggest that it will come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded further via a microSD card.

Some of the other key features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone is likely to bring are -- a 120hz screen refresh rate, a triple rear camera system with support for a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support in the box.

In terms of pricing, the Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to be on the cheaper side when compared to its older sibling. The Nord CE 2 currently sells at a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. The 8GB RAM version comes at a price of Rs 24,999. The upcoming Liter version is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 and take on the likes of phones such as the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, among others.

Nord Buds earbuds launch

As for the Nord Buds, OnePlus is already teasing the design outline of its first Nord truly wireless earbuds. The teaser shows a flattened-out stem and in-ear styling. Wherein, the tips should be made out of silicone. Not many details are available about the Nord Buds. Some rumours and leaks, however, suggest that it will pack a 480mAh battery and support USB Type-C charging.

In addition to the Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord Buds, the OnePlus 10R is also likely to go official at the same event. The successor to the OnePlus 9R, which launched last year, is likely to be the company's first phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Rumours suggest that the 10R will pack similar specs as the Realme GT Neo3 such as an AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 80W fast charging support, and more.

